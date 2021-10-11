Maha Saptami 2021 will be celebrated on October 12, and this celebration is sure to be an important event for Bengalis across the country. The second day of Durga Puja, Maha Saptami, marks the day that Maha Puja of Goddess Durga begins every year. On this day, people get into the festive spirit of Durga Puja, attend grand ceremonies and aartis that appease Goddess Durga, indulge in Pandal Hopping and other such observances that are customary for Durga Puja. As we celebrate Puja 2021, here is everything you need to know about Maha Saptami 2021, Pujo 2021 rituals and more. Durga Puja 2021 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

When is Maha Saptami 2021?

Maha Saptami is celebrated on the seventh day of Navaratri, and it marks the second day of Pujo 2021. The Saptami of Durga Puja marks this observance, which falls on October 12.

Saptami Tithi Begins - 11:50 PM on Oct 11, 2021

Saptami Tithi Ends - 09:47 PM on Oct 12, 2021

Maha Saptami 2021 Puja

On the day of Maha Saptami, people perform Navpatrika Puja and Kalabou Puja. On the occasion of Maha Saptami, devotees invoke Goddess Durga in a group of nine plants, hence the name Navpatrika. After performing the Nabapatrika Puja, a ceremonial bath is given in a water body like a river, and it is adorned with a red or orange coloured cloth. This is installed on a wooden seat on the right side of the image of Goddess Durga.

How is Maha Saptami Celebrated?

The celebration of Maha Saptami begins with the Maha Snan. For this ritual, a mirror is placed in a specific manner so as to show the reflection of Goddess Durga. This mirror, with the reflection, is then given a bath using various different materials; this ceremony is followed by Prana Pratishtha - where Goddess Durga’s image is consecrated and divinised.

After all the rituals and Pujas for Maha Saptami conclude, the day ends with a grand Devi Bhog and aarti. We hope that this auspicious time fills your life with all the love and happiness you deserve. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Saptami 2021.

