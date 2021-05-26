When a total lunar eclipse takes place, the super blood moon occurs. However, the Super Blood 2021 is already visible in Australia two hours before the lunar eclipse. Excited stargazers across Australia are sharing stunning pictures of the super red moon on Twitter. The images of the Super Blood Moon 2021 are amazing. Take a look:

Magical

Full moon rising this evening over North Stradbroke Island and some mangroves in the Ramsar wetlands next to Toondah Harbour. #BloodMoon #supermoon ToondahHarbour #Queensland pic.twitter.com/envgPc4E6x — Chris Walker (@WildRedlands) May 26, 2021

Magnificent

Two hours to go before #LunarEclipse2021 and the Darwin sun is already pretty bloody thanks to hazard burns. 😁 pic.twitter.com/2MII2lJ3M6 — Bill Quinn (@Bill_FJ_Quinn) May 26, 2021

