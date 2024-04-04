A video showed a group of maternity-ward nurses dropping what they were doing and rushing to protect a group of newborn babies as a major earthquake struck Taiwan. The CCTV video, widely shared on social media in the aftermath of the 7.4 quake, shows three nurses at the Taipei Postpartum Care Centre jump into action seconds after the initial tremor, scrambling to push together several bassinets carrying swaddled infants in an apparent attempt to protect them from falling debris and breaking glass. Earthquake in Taiwan: Workers Begin Clean-Up, Start Demolishing Damaged Buildings in Hualien City After Strongest Quake in 25 Years (Watch Video).

