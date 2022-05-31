The Tau Herculids meteor shower will be visible from different parts of the world as the Earth will pass through the debris of an icy comet. The brightest shooting stars will dazzle the night sky on the night of May 30th and 31st. As per the reports, the meteor storm will originate from the constellation Bootes. Skygazers shared some of the sparkling pictures of the night sky shining with the shooting stars on the microblogging site Twitter. Tau Herculids Meteor Shower, Where to See: North American Skies Likely To Witness Meteor Shower on Monday Night.

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower 2022

Shots of tonight's Tau Herculids meteor shower taken at Norris Lake. What a sight! 💫🤩 pic.twitter.com/Zmup9B4sMz — 𝓣𝓱𝓮𝓒𝓪𝓭𝓮 (@sawyerthecade) May 31, 2022

Brightest Meteor Storm

Milky Way via ⁦@Unistellar⁩ Nocturne. T minus 30 minutes to earliest predicted Tau Herculids event 0045 EDT. ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/1MEjXc6y5e — Greg Redfern (@SkyGuyinVA) May 31, 2022

Wow!

Here is a selection of tau Herculids from last night observed by #globalmeteornetwork cameras. The video in real time and the cameras are close to the sensitivity of the human eye, so you can expect to see them like this in person tonight!#tauherculids2022 #Meteorshower pic.twitter.com/hi66pneZ3n — Denis Vida (@meteordoc) May 30, 2022

