She was just trying to help! A woman’s well-intentioned act quickly took an unexpected turn when she tried to help a man by flicking a cockroach off his head. To what she thought was a help, fueled panic in the tourist, who immediately removed the mask and frantically looked for the pest. Turns out it was his pet. The incident, which reportedly occurred in Thailand, was first shared by the Facebook page “Kamphaeng Phet Complaints.” The video went viral across social media platforms in no time, leaving internet users amused. At the end of the clip, the man can be seen bending down, placing his hand on the ground as he patiently waits for his pet cockroach to crawl back to him. Well, whether the video makes you laugh or not, it is surely a perfect example of “mind your own business.” Wide-Eyed Stare, Spins, and Collapses: Woman’s Bizarre Reaction to Loan Agent Collecting Monthly Installment.

Watch Video: Thai Woman Flicks Cockroach Off Tourist's Head

