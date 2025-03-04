A bizarre incident unfolded when a loan collection agent arrived at a woman's house to collect her monthly installment. The woman, who had taken a group loan, reacted in a way that left everyone stunned. As soon as she saw the agent, her eyes widened unnaturally, and she stood frozen for a moment. Eyewitnesses said her eyeballs seemed to pop out in shock before she suddenly spun around and collapsed to the ground. The dramatic reaction was caught on camera, leaving viewers in disbelief. Neighbours rushed to her aid, and the collection agent, startled by the unexpected turn of events, informed the loan provider. It is unclear whether the woman fainted due to stress or a medical condition. Authorities are now looking into the matter, and further details are awaited. Times Now Navbharat Fight: Viral Video Shows Fiery Confrontation Between Woman Anchor and Guest During TV Debate, Netizens Say 'Gutter-Level Journalism' Being Done for TRP.

Woman’s Bizarre Reaction to Loan Agent Collecting Monthly Installment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)