Is gold growing on tress now? No, Its not. However, this 1,400-year-old ginkgo tree sheds its golden coloured leaves every years making its nearby areas looking like a sea of gold. The spectacular once-a-year-visual leaves every amazed and mesmerised by the unfathomable beauty of the nature. Scroll down to see breathtaking visuals.

Gold Leaves Shed From 1,400-Year-Old Tree:

Incredible explosion of gold from a 1,400-year-old Ginkgo tree Photography by Han Fei pic.twitter.com/WYJ9bCzIvk — Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) November 13, 2021

