Mumbai local is called the lifeline of the city. Recently, Thyrocare Founder A Velumani experienced this when he had to ditch his car and take a ride on a local train to beat the exhausting Mumbai traffic. Dr Velumani said that the time for the journey covered by a car was 70 minutes; however, he covered the same trip by Mumbai local in just 18 minutes. " However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local. #Mumbai #Borivali. Car showed 70 mins. Train took 18 mins, (sic)", Velumani tweeted about his experience. Mega Block on Sunday, June 18, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western, and Harbour Line; Check Timings and Affected Routes Here.

A Velumani Ditches Car, Takes Ride in Mumbai Local

However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local. #Mumbai #Borivali. Car showed 70 mins. Train took 18 mins. pic.twitter.com/v9GB837owL — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) June 17, 2023

