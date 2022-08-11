India is all set to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's Independence Day on Monday. And citizens are gung ho about the preparations and celebrations. One such enthusiastic is a 52-year-old miniature artist from Tamil Nadu who painted Tiranga, the national flag of India on his eyeball!

Miniature Artist Paints 'Tiranga' in His Eye, Watch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)