India is inching closer to its 75th year of Independence on the 15th of August 2022. And to mark Independence Day 2022, a massive ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was undertaken by the citizens of the country. While the plan is to hoist the National Flag of India or Tiranga by everyone, it is not limited just to that, as seen clearly in this viral ‘Tiranga Waterfall’ video. A clip has gone viral on both WhatsApp as well as Twitter, capturing a tricolour waterfall after two men pour saffron and green colour in the water to make it appear as the Indian national flag.

Here's The Viral Video of the Tiranga Waterfall!

More People Sharing This Video

Another One

A wonderful view 🧡🤍💚 Three colourful national flags were displayed through waterfalls....🇮🇳#azadikaamritmahotsav2022 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CMngYRspv9 — Jiya Jassicka🇮🇳 (@JiyaJassicka) August 8, 2022

