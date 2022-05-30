The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial has reached jury deliberation, with people expecting the verdict to be out on May 31, Tuesday. Who will emerge the winner? While we wait for the verdict, there is one person everyone is hailing as a hero. We are talking about Morgan Tremaine, aka the 'TMZ Guy' whose clapback to Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft's '15 Mins of Fame' comment remains fresh in our minds days after his testimony. And on Monday, Morgan tweeted a picture of his own toy, yes, a figurine inspired by his court appearance during Depp vs Heard trial.

For the uninitiated, Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ employee, testified as a rebuttal witness for Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the defamation case. Heard's counsel fired the first salvo at the witness suggesting free publicity to be his motivation behind making the court appearance. Morgan first denied the speculation and then moved on to say, "I could say the same thing by taking Amber Heard as a client, for you." Mic drop.

Morgan Tremaine Tweets Photo of His Figurine:

It’s the nail polish for me pic.twitter.com/g0vb28Dz2N — Morgan Tremaine (@MorganTremaine) May 29, 2022

Watch Video:

