Happy Chuseok 2022! BTS, the biggest boy band in the world took to the social media platforms to wish their die-hard fans and supporters celebrating the mid-Autumn festival. They released a special 2022 Happy Chuseok greeting video on the official BangtanTV YouTube channel and photos were tweeted as well as shared on Weverse. The septet - RM (Kim Namjoon), V (Kim Taehyung), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (Park Ji-min), Suga (Min Yoon-gi) and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) dressed in traditional hanbok to celebrate the day. Chuseok or Korean Thanksgiving Day is a major mid-Autumn festival and a three-day holiday in South Korea. This year, Chuseok 2022 will be celebrated from September 9 to 12. From Japchae to Sanjeok, Here Are 6 Recipes To Enjoy on the Korean Thanksgiving Day.

Watch BTS 2022 Happy Chuseok Greeting Video:

View Tweet

J-Hope too Wished Fans on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

