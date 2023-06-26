A video of tourists allegedly chasing Tibetan wild asses in a car in Ladakh is going viral on social media. The 15-second video clip shows a tourist vehicle reportedly chasing away a group of Tibetan wild asses in Ladakh. The disturbing video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The video shows the unruly behaviour of the tourists in Ladakh as they reportedly chase away a group of wild asses. The chilling incident which shows tourists allegedly disturbing and scaring the wildlife did not go well with netizens who slammed them for their behaviour. "Tourist like these should be banned for lifetime," said one user while a second user wrote, "The Travel Operators who arranges such travels must be booked without any mercy." Here's how people reacted to the viral video. On International Red Panda Day 2020, Know 5 National Parks to Spot This Mysterious Animal in India.

Tourists Chase Tibetan Wild Ass in Ladakh

Tourists chasing Tibetan wild ass in Ladakh. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/uM4uWVmEaW — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 26, 2023

We Agree

Tourist like these should be banned for lifetime. — Ankur Rapria, IRS (@irsankurrapria) June 26, 2023

Travel Operators Who Arrange Such Travels Must Be Booked

The Travel Operators who arranges such travels must be booked without any mercy. Then only other Travel Operators (pan India) will not dare to do such things. I believe. 👍 — CS Krishne Gowda C Auditor (@myauditors) June 26, 2023

