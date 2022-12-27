A video that shows a train passing over a steep cliff has gone viral and is getting a lot of mixed reactions, mainly from those who are absolutely terrified after looking at it. In the viral clip, as the train coils around the bridge, the person filming the incident pans the camera to show how steep the cliff is, and if you’re not an adventure lover, that moment is a nightmare, especially for all those who are afraid of heights. Check out this terrifying viral video here. Man Miraculously Escapes Death by Crawling Between Train Wheels After Falling on Tracks, Video Goes Viral.

Train Passes Over Steep Cliff in Viral Video

Terrifying view of a steep cliff while on a moving train 😳 pic.twitter.com/6Kq4ouyBJm — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 25, 2022

Here Are Some Reactions From Netizens

Imagine you on this track and then bam…there’s Dementors! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 26, 2022

Well, Yes...

I don’t care what this thing is called but I’m taking a plane to that destination. Like who the heck even built a bridge all the way to Asgard??!? If the conductor stop the train, so will my heart 😳 — Patcha (@TheRealPatcha) December 26, 2022

Same!

Zero percent chance I could ride that without either passing out of fear of fetal position crying like a baby involuntarily 😂 — Ryan Monahan (@RyMonahan) December 26, 2022

