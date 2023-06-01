Karma Muduli, a 20-year-old girl from the Bonda tribe in Odisha, has been promised financial assistance by the state government to pursue further education after a video of her working as a day labour caught the eye of the officials. A couple of days ago, a video of Karma working as a daily labourer to cover education fees went viral on social media. Praful Kumar Bhujabal, the Malkangiri District Welfare Officer (DWO), stated that Karma received Rs 30,000 on Wednesday. She will also soon receive a laptop. According to the DWO, Karma receives a stipend of Rs 13,000 yearly for hostel and school expenses. India-US Working Group on Education, Skill Development Launched.

Watch Viral Video of Odisha District Topper: 

 

Odisha District Topper Receives Financial Support From Government:

 

