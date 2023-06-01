Karma Muduli, a 20-year-old girl from the Bonda tribe in Odisha, has been promised financial assistance by the state government to pursue further education after a video of her working as a day labour caught the eye of the officials. A couple of days ago, a video of Karma working as a daily labourer to cover education fees went viral on social media. Praful Kumar Bhujabal, the Malkangiri District Welfare Officer (DWO), stated that Karma received Rs 30,000 on Wednesday. She will also soon receive a laptop. According to the DWO, Karma receives a stipend of Rs 13,000 yearly for hostel and school expenses. India-US Working Group on Education, Skill Development Launched.

Watch Viral Video of Odisha District Topper:

Karma Muduli topped Plus Two in Malkangiri district last year. She now studies at RD Women's University in Bhubaneswar. Back home for summer vacation, she is working as a daily wager to fund her higher studies. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Siba_TNIE pic.twitter.com/6q3qJAnQP1 — TNIE Odisha (@XpressOdisha) May 30, 2023

Odisha District Topper Receives Financial Support From Government:

Amount of 30000 has been sanctioned to Karma Muduli from CMRF. https://t.co/RajNsXG5mq pic.twitter.com/ojibSROTN6 — Gourav Kumar Das (@GouravKuDas) May 31, 2023

