US President Donald Trump's Organisation announced a new phone service, ‘Trump Mobile’, and the internet is having a field day. Is it real? Is it satire? Well, only time will tell. But the Trump Mobile launch certainly sparked memefest online. The phone is reportedly priced at USD 499 (approximately INR 42,900) for the device and USD 47.45 (approximately INR 4,079) per month for service. The monthly mobile plan period is an apparent reference to Trump’s resume as the nation’s 45th and 47th president. A gold-coloured phone features an American flag and T1 inscribed on the back of the phone, as shown on the company’s website. The Trump mobile smartphone launch has further sparked curiosity among internet users, who can’t stop ROFLing at the funny memes and jokes that took over X (formerly Twitter) soon after the announcement.

The Trump Organization is releasing a ‘Trump Mobile’ smartphone for $499 pic.twitter.com/ZvXWigJjjB — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 16, 2025

Why and the hell would he call it Trump Mobile? Seriously! https://t.co/8frMcsYBX9 — Phantom Burn (@GoogNinja) June 17, 2025

My friend just bought a Trump Mobile phone. It only allows you to text in CAPS, the payment has to be made out to cash, the spell check misspells every word, and Siri is Laura Loomer. pic.twitter.com/OJFRs6xUAl — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) June 16, 2025

Trump Mobile is $47.45/month because he was the 45th and 47th president. Pricing it backwards to make an extra $2 is wicked lmao — Talent Harris Jr. 🧡💙 (@talentharris) June 17, 2025

Live shot of the first Trump mobile prototype pic.twitter.com/pUakh52Qwk — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) June 16, 2025

Is everyone rushing to sign up for the new Trump Mobile wireless service? pic.twitter.com/yKDcY08VTq — Kelly D 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@KellDA) June 16, 2025

Tim Cook this morning laughing as he sees Eric Trump announcing that the Trump Organization is creating the Trump Mobile 😂 (not a joke btw) pic.twitter.com/ZWh1q6zjPt — Just Tweeting Away (@ChillTweetR) June 16, 2025

the funniest shit ever is that it's made in China — JC (@0xJCT) June 16, 2025

this is so unnecessary that i want one — crystal♡ (@Crystalpaaark) June 17, 2025

