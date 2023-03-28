Did we all not have a childhood fantasy to discover something unique? This 9-year-old boy, George Peniston-Bird, from East Devon in the UK, has used his holidays wisely. While digging some bones in his garden, he found an unexploded grenade from World War 2. When his mother called 199, the 721 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, Royal Logistics Corps, arrived at his residence within 20 minutes. Jharkhand: Underground 'Palace' of Naga Kingdom Excavated in Gumla

Nine-Year-Old Excavated WW2 Grenade in UK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)