Union Bank of India, a public sector bank, has asked its employees to come in a dress code for Navratri celebrations, The General Manager of the Bank issued a circular to dress according to nine colours of Navratri days. As per the circular, the employees will have to pay a fine of Rs 200 for violating the dress code guidelines.

This circular has been given in the official letter head of Union Bank of India, yet another public sector bank, such that, all of its employees , regardless of men/women should come for duty during the #Navarathri days, as detailed in it! Yellow on thursday, green on friday, pic.twitter.com/kCvZfm9Tp3 — Kishore Haridas Meleth (@HaridasKishore) October 9, 2021

