A heartwarming of a group of firefighters helping a senior citizen mow his lawn in Texas, United States is going viral on social media. The video was shared by Austin Fire Dept which lauded its officer for serving those in need. The 32-second video clip shows two firefighters' uniforms along with the elderly man. As the video moves further, one of the firefighters is seen mowing the lawn while the other interacts with the 95-year-old man. "They stopped the unit to give him a hand; FF Rivas made quick work of the hilly front yard," Austin Fire Dept said. Video of Fully Automated McDonald’s Outlet in White Settlement, Texas, Goes Viral; Netizens React to Robot Servers Taking Away Jobs.

Watch the Heartwarming Video Here:

Our E6/C-shift crew passed this house yesterday and saw the 95YO resident struggling to mow his lawn. They stopped the unit to give him a hand; FF Rivas made quick work of the hilly front yard. Kudos to them for serving those in need, no matter what that need may be! 📹@epialla pic.twitter.com/4OFTdYQsXx — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) April 22, 2023

