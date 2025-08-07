Influencer and content creator Soni Singh was allegedly sexually harassed in broad daylight at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk on August 2. In a social media video, Soni, who has over 38,000 Instagram followers, said she was waiting for a cab around 11 am when a man approached, stared at her, unzipped his pants, and began masturbating. “I felt disgusted and shocked. I couldn’t react out of fear,” she said. Soni claimed that even after repeatedly calling the police and women’s helpline, she received no prompt assistance. Only after she tweeted about the incident did she get a response—being told to visit the police station to file an FIR. The delay in action has sparked outrage online. Gurugram Police have now registered an FIR and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the accused. Ghaziabad: Man Masturbates While Watching Porn Video on Mobile Inside UP Temple, Police Launch Hunt for Accused After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

R/Ma’am, FIR has been registered at concerned police station under relevant sections of BNS. Further investigation is underway. — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) August 6, 2025

