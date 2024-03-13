In an extremely strange incident that was caught on camera, a woman was seen holding onto a car door while an Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle was moving. The woman was shown in the now-viral video perched precariously on the sidestep of the car, with the driver holding onto her with one hand. The word "advocate" and its label were both prominently displayed on the car. Journalist Vivek Tripathi posed inquiries on the incident after sharing it on X. He called Lucknow Police's notice to the situation, pointing out that the occurrence happened close to Phoenix Palassio Mall in Lucknow. A fellow passenger took video of the odd and potentially dangerous situation, even though it was unclear at the time if this was a premeditated road stunt or a threat to the woman's safety. Uttar Pradesh: Two Youths Ride on Bonnet of Moving SUV in Etawah, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Grasps on to Moving Car’s Door in Lucknow

कार किसकी है?? लटकी हुई लड़की कौन है?? भीतर कौन बैठा है?? नहीं पता.. पर एडवोकेट वाला लोगो चिपका है.. जगह लखनऊ के पलासियो मॉल के सामने की है.. बाकी क्या हो रहा है आप सबको और पुलिस को दिख ही रहा है.. नंबर भी साफ नजर आ रहा..@lkopolice pic.twitter.com/Ab1QJIdjnH — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) March 12, 2024

