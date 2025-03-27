In a bizarre incident at the White House, a toddler managed to slip through a fence on the North Lawn on Wednesday evening, March 26. Secret Service officers quickly intercepted the child, who had squeezed through just after President Donald Trump's announcement regarding auto tariffs. The officers swiftly reunited the child with their parents without any issues. A video of the moment, showing an armed officer carrying the child across the lawn, quickly went viral on social media. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM, an hour after the presidential announcement. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the incident, stating that officers acted promptly to ensure the child’s safety. The breach briefly amused onlookers but posed no security threat. Did Donald Trump Install 200-Foot Jesus Statue at the White House After Becoming US President? Live Webcam Debunks Viral Video As Fake.

Toddler Trespasses White House Lawn, Agents Quickly Return Child to Parents

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers observed a child slip through the White House north fence. Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident. https://t.co/MeEEJxvLsq — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) March 26, 2025

