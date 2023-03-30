A video from Uttar Pradesh's Matura Railway Station has taken the Internet by storm. The police personnel can be seen stepping on the passengers waiting for their trains on the platform. DRM Agra has tweeted the Uttar Pradesh police to look into the matter. At the same time, social media is trolling the police for misbehaving with the passengers at the railway station. Viral Video: Railway Police Officials Rescue Girl After She Gets Stuck Between Train and Platform in Visakhapatnam.

Policeman Misbehaves With Passenger At Mathura Railway Station

DRM Agra Takes The Calls

Kindly look in @upgrp_grp — DRM Agra (@DRM_Agra) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)