A video of a cat jumping from the fifth floor of a burning building in Chicago is going viral. She didn't just jump bravely BUT also survived. Chicago Fire Media tweeted the video and it has gone viral with over 1 million views online. "Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away," Chicago Fire Media said in the caption of their post.

Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)