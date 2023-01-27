Colorado’s Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) captured hilarious pictures of a bear through a wildlife camera trapped in the woods. Out of the 580 images, it seemed that one amusing mammal had quite a photoshoot night. The park rangers discovered almost 400 amusing selfies of one particular bear that took its click from different angles. The camera trap permits rangers to watch animals in their habitat, photographing a shot each time the motion detector is set off. Hero Mom! US Woman Saves Daughter From Black Bear After Curious Little Girl Chases The Animal in Backyard; Watch Video.

These Bear Selfies Are Too Cute!

Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across #Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies.🤣 Read more about we use wildlife cameras to observe sensitive wildlife habitats. https://t.co/1hmLB3MHlU pic.twitter.com/714BELWK6c — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) January 23, 2023

