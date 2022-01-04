A giant crab was spotted clinging on a golf stick in Christmas Island, Australia. The video of the unruly crab resisting to leave the stick went viral on social media! A local resident named Paul Buhner filmed the video while a man named AI was trying to get rid of the robber crab from the golf set. Soon, the monster animal snapped the stick in two pieces and chewed through like a chainsaw. Though the video was shot in October 2020, Buhner is surprised that the unbelievable video is still doing rounds on social media.

Watch Giant Crab Clutching the Golf Stick in Australia:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)