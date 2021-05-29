Finally, the wait was over and the special episode of Friends: The Reunion was aired on May 27, 2021. We got to see the famous six friends, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe on screen after a long time. The last episode of the popular sitcom Friends was aired on May 6, 2004. The sitcom kicked off in September 1994 and it became the most popular English sitcom in the world. Now, as the fans of the sitcom are happy about the latest reunion, a Twitter user has made a hilarious video of Friends Reunion in Bollywood style and proved that Bobby Deol's supremacy again. The viral video features some clips from Bobby's popular film Ajnabee. Take a look:

