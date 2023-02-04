A dramatic video has surfaced on social media which shows a frantic rabbit jumping in the air to escape the claws of a swooping eagle. As the eagle stretches out his talons the rabbit hurls itself upwards and can be seen tumbling through the air in slow motion as it soars free of the eagle's clutches. The eagle is so out of sorts after the ‘not today’ interaction, it flies off without having rabbit for dinner. Fox With 2 Legs! British Family Left Shocked After Finding The Unusual Animal Walking Around Their Garden; Watch Viral Video .

Rabbit Escapes Eagle:

खुल्यात गरुडाने सश्यावर झडप घातली कि त्याचे वाचणे अशक्य असते. सश्याने ती धारणा टाकुन शेवटपर्यंत झुंजायचा निर्णय घेतला म्हणुनच वाचला. गरुडासाठी फक्त एकवेळचे जेवण आहोत पण माझी हि अस्तित्वाची लढाई आहे. आपल्याला अशक्यप्राय वाटणाऱ्या किती प्रसंगात अस्तित्वाची लढाई समजुन झुंज देतो ? pic.twitter.com/vdsXTxteOe — Dr prashant bhamare (@dr_prashantsb) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)