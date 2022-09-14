Hair styling is an art! An old video showing a hairdresser from Athens, Greece, styling a man's hair using a trimmer in just 47 seconds is making rounds online. The viral clip of the hairstylist Mr Konstantinos Koutoupis has been shared on Twitter again by the official page of GWR. Konstantinos had set a Guinness World Record for the fastest haircut in 47 seconds. In the video, judges can also measure the hair length after the record-holder hairdresser perfectly trimmed them. World’s Largest Cricket Bat, Certified by Guinness World Records, Unveiled in Hyderabad by Mohammad Azharuddin (View Pics and Video).

Watch The Viral Clip:

Need a quick trim? How about a 45 second trim? 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DqeokLazg2 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 4, 2022

