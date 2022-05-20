A vlogger from Noida who enjoys a massive number of followers on Instagram has recently posted a video of a pet dog husky named Nawab. Well, the man landed himself right in the soup after he dropped a clip of the husky touching idols in Kedarnath Shrine amind the ongoing 'Char Dham Yatra'. The viral reel shows the Indian devotee taking his dog to the crowded hill shrine of Kedarnath and asking to put a tilak or vermillion. The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee (BKTC) has demanded stern action against the person and has also lodged an FIR. Tamil Nadu: 82-Year-Old Man Builds Temple in Memory of His Pet Dog Tom in Manamadurai.

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Tyagi (@huskyindia0_family)

Watch The Video, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawab Tyagi Huskyindia0 (@huskyindia0)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)