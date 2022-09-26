In a horrific incident, a young school girl witnessed something moving inside her school bag and complained to her teacher about the same. When the teacher and other school pupils emptied her backpack, a venomous cobra came out of the rucksack. Luckily no one was harmed, and the deadly snake slithered away, leaving everybody terrified about what they had witnessed. Snake, 8-Feet-Long, Found Inside Car Bonnet in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh; Watch Video.

Watch The Viral Video:

कक्षा 10 की छात्रा कु. उमा रजक के बैग से, घर से स्कूल आकर जैसे ही बैग खोला तो छात्रा को कुछ आभाष हुआ तो शिक्षक से शिकायत की, कि बस्ते में अंदर कुछ है, छात्रा के बैग को स्कूल के बाहर ले जाकर खोला तो बैग के अंदर से एक नागिन बाहर निकली, यह घटना दतिया जिले के बड़ोनी स्कूल की है। pic.twitter.com/HWKB3nktza — Karan Vashistha BJP 🇮🇳 (@Karan4BJP) September 22, 2022

