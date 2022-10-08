Broadcast journalist Paige Ellis was sexually harassed when reporting live about the ongoing Hockey Canada sex assault scandal. While discussing about Hockey Quebec's decision over membership fees of the players, the BNN Bloomberg reporter was interrupted by an unknown man dressed in the jersey of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team. He made a disturbing remark to Ellis and started making bizarre gestures in the background. Meanwhile, the reporter took to social media to share the ironical situation that occurred during her live reporting of Hockey sex scandal. Check out the viral video below.

Watch Viral Video of Reporter Paige Ellis Being Harassed During Live Reporting of Hockey Canada's Sex Scandal:

There’s something grimly poetic about being sexually harassed by a man in a hockey jersey while talking about alleged sexual misconduct by hockey players. pic.twitter.com/yMTEUMmF1v — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) October 6, 2022

