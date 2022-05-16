In a recent viral video, a group of adorable children is winning the hearts of netizens on the internet by singing Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari's famous song "Dil Beparvah". The globetrotter Sneha Desai captured the heartwarming scene from her journey and has shared a video of the same on Instagram. The caption of the viral reel reads,"How how how are they sooo soo good Highlight of my nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform I could watch them performing for hours". Viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ Boy Sings Bella Ciao and How! Check Out the New Video of Internet Sensation Sahdev Dhirdo.

Watch The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Desai ~ Travel stories~ (@littlemisschatterbox28)

