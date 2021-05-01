'We Love You Jungkook' is trending on Twitter. Not surprisingly, the band's fanbase, also known as the Army, is elated. Pics and video of BTS's Jungkook are going viral. And ya we know ARMY doesn't need a reason to talk about their favorite BTS members. Jungkook recently was going viral for his adorable purple hair.

'We Love You Jungkook' Trends on Twitter. Check Tweets:

Happiness looks beautiful on you both. Just be happy always and do what you love to do. I love you both so much 🥺💜 WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK KIM TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU#EnjoyKloudWithV pic.twitter.com/KQGxssg0Xw — 𝚈.𝙴.𝚃♡⁷˖‏ᴮᴱ‏🌙🧈💛 (@Jungkook_SR97) May 1, 2021

Adorbs

The boy who tattooed us forever in his hands for us to know how much he loves us doesn't deserve this sh*t!. WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK Forever and always. pic.twitter.com/8vucGcBfn7 — 𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗲⁷♡ᵇᵘᵗᵗᵉʳ (@_vbtstae) May 1, 2021

Purple Hearts

We love you jungkook We love you taehyung Most precious duo in the world pic.twitter.com/PsllHfOT0n — Nita🧈 (@jjkk1x) May 1, 2021

