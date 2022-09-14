Leonardo DiCaprio and American model and TV personality Gigi Hadid reportedly are getting to know each other after the former's recent breakup. DiCaprio's love life has been looked over the years. Fans have joked about how Leonardo tended to date women who were 25 and under earlier. Looking at the 27-year-old Hadid, netizens have been posting memes, jokes and hilarious reactions to Leonardo's 'rule of 25'. The dating rumour between DiCaprio and Hadid has seemingly debunked the fan theory, and they have expressed their surprise on Twitter. Netizens React to Leonardo DiCaprio's Split With Camila Morrone, Criticise the Actor For Dating Someone Significantly Younger Than Him.

Take A Look At Netizen's Reactions:

leo finding out gigi isn’t under 25 pic.twitter.com/5cJ9tnospPhttps://t.co/JDMqFh8zDr — kiwi ¹⁰¹⁴ (@sunf1owervoldwt) September 13, 2022

Check Out The Tweet:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are spending time together and getting to know each other, @people reports. 🔗: https://t.co/wvLmlmHEX4pic.twitter.com/jIhRz7wgc4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Dating Updates!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are dating, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/Jr2DfvKOnh — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2022

Ditto

me opening twitter and seeing the news of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadidpic.twitter.com/nfuhbWvKhk — su.♡ (@millkk0) September 13, 2022

Exactly!

yall cant even imagine how fast i went to put "gigi hadid age" in the google search bar https://t.co/DzcOlELsMb — slippin doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)