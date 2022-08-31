Acclaimed actor Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone. After four years of dating, the duo decided to call it quits and the internet has had quite the opinion on it. With having a notorious reputation online for dating people significantly younger than him and then breaking up after a few years, Leo has found himself in hot waters again. With memes about the recently development everywhere on Twitter, let's take a look at some of the reactions to this news. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After Four Years of Dating – Reports.

Womp Womp...

she turned 25 in june…womp womp https://t.co/5L7zjd2WX3 — paul (@paulswhtn) August 30, 2022

The Stats are Breathtaking...

there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking https://t.co/A9czRJo56Q — no (@zedonarrival) August 30, 2022

Quite the Reaction...

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?” leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (@lillactk) August 30, 2022

The Homelander Meme...

Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/YMsTf76ctP — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 30, 2022

Terrifying...

the thought of leonardo dicaprio possibly dating someone born in the 2000s is actually terrifying https://t.co/G1YRurYzid — anathi⁷ (@twilightjmn) August 30, 2022

They Don't Know...

Leonardo DiCaprio attending his gf's 25th birthday party pic.twitter.com/BS6OgO8asH — BRUNCH (@ListenToBrunch) August 25, 2022

