Watch #SignalforHelp​ Video Made to Help Domestic Abuse Victims, Shared by Harjinder Singh Kukreja on Twitter:

Everyone should know the international sign for Help me. Let’s make this famous #HelpMe pic.twitter.com/RF5aOq8jCY — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 10, 2021

#HelpMe is trending on Twitter with many people sharing this important video. If you are still wondering what is the international sign for 'Help Me', you can watch this video by the Canadian Women's Foundation:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)