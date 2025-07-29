A Reddit post going viral claims that a man successfully got a divorce on his own terms without hiring an advocate. The post also claimed that the man fought multiple legal cases filed by his wife, including criminal and family cases and got divorced with zero alimony and zero maintenance. As per the Reddit post, the man appeared in court himself, known as acting as a Party-in-Person. The Reddit user "itachi_senpai1" said that his friend got both Domestic Violence cases and CrPC 125 125 dismissed without getting any maintenance order. "Rejected all drafts of MoU from wife's side and drafted his own MoU and MCD Petition and got divorced on his own terms and conditions," the post read. The Reddit user also said that after the divorce, his friend threw a grand party for all his friends and coworkers. "Personal Flex of knowing such a guy who fought against a biased system and came out a winner," the post added. Assam: Man Bathes in 40 Litres of Milk To Celebrate Divorce From Wife Who Allegedly Eloped Twice in Nalbari, Video Goes Viral.

A screengrab of the Reddit post. (Photo credits: Reddit/itachi_senpai1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)