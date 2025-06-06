Recently, a sessions court in Mumbai enhanced the compensation to a woman, who was abused, humiliated and subjected to domestic violence for 20 years, from INR 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore after noting that the husband and is family are "crorepatis". Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Ansari said the amount of INR 5 lakh as compensation awarded by a Magistrate Court was "meagre". The judge further pointed out that the husband being extremely rich, the compensation of INR 5 lakh to the wife by the Metropolitan Magistrate is too meagre an amount and therefore, required a very substantial enhancement so as to actually compensate her for the 20 years of torture, humiliation, economic abuse, taunts, etc. undergone by her at the hands of the husband. The court observed while hearing appeals filed by the husband and his parents and also the wife, all challenging a Metropolitan Magistrate Court's order passed in February 18, 2020. ‘No Means No’: Bombay High Court Says Woman’s Character and Morals Not Related to the Number of Sexual Partners She Had, Upholds Gang Rape Conviction of 3 Men.

Sessions Cout Enhances Compensation to Woman

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

