A heartwarming post going viral on social media shows a woman expressing her love for Maharashtra's Mumbai after staying for a brief period in West Bengal's Kolkata. In her post on Reddit, the user identified as Anu said that she is appreciating Mumbai even more after spending two days in Kolkata. "The people here make everyday so smooth that sometimes we forget to appreciate it," her post read. Anu further said that "Kolkata rickshaw drivers, the local public, just too much to handle". She further claimed that the auto rickshaw guy demanded exorbitant money and would not let go of her bag at the airport to a point where she got delayed for her flight. "And when I landed in Mumbai, Ufff! Pyaar ho Gaya dobara. The Ola Bhaiya was so sweet, charged my phone, took a detour even though he was getting late as I had to pick something. A random stranger held the door of the shop as I had my hands full. And the watchman Bhaiya dropped my bags to the lift. Grateful to be sleeping peacefully every night in this city. Wouldn’t be anywhere else!" Anu said while praising Mumbai and its people. ‘Team Change Krlo’: Manager Asks Employee To Switch Teams After He Refuses 12-Hour Shifts for INR 3.8 LPA; Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Grateful To Be Sleeping Peacefully Every Night in This City, Says Reddit User

