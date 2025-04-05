In a bizarre incident during the Kharagpur Championship Trophy 2025, a wicket-keeper was seen grabbing the leg of a batsman, after the delivery was bowled, to get him out, with the bails failing, resulting in a hit-wicket. Following the surprising or rather shocking activity of the keeper, the umpire of the match deemed the delivery to be a no-ball. The bizarre moment went viral after a video of the match clip was posted on social media. Many have written funny comments on the match clip, criticizing the keeper's unsportsmanlike. Travis Head Turns ‘Hyderabaddie’, Star SRH Cricketer Inks Royally Challenged Bengaluru on Sign Board Before Running Off on Bike for Promotional Campaign (Watch Video).

Wicketkeeper Grabs Batsman's Leg to Get Him Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHARAGPUR NEWS 9 (@kharagpur_news_9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)