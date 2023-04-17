A recent viral video posted by Goodnews Movement features a woman who red, blue, and green-dyed her grandmother's hair all at once. In the video, we see an elderly lady getting ready to get her hair coloured while seated in front of a mirror. Her granddaughter gives her hair a red and a green colour at the side, while she painted the centre with blue. Now, was her granny upset about this uncommon colouring? You can find the answer by watching this video below. Video of a Woman Flaunting Her Hairstyle Goes Viral and Turns Into a Hilarious Meme (Watch Video).

Woman Dyes Her Grandma’s Hair With 3 Different Colours

TRY NOT SMILING 😄👩‍🦳 "Every time I put a new color on grandma, we die laughing." (🎥:thecolourchemist) pic.twitter.com/6N1WqMPykn — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) April 17, 2023

