World Kidney Day 2021 Wishes On Twitter

Good Kidney Represents Good Health

A good kidney represent good health!!! Happy world kidney day.. Take care my dear friends. Love your health, family, pic.twitter.com/YWjFnmM8x2 — Harima Affas Naybug (@bugnay_saffa) March 11, 2021

Happy World Kidney Day

Global Health Awareness

#today is #WorldKidneyDay The goal is to raise awareness of what our kidneys do and what can happen when they are not working. Prevention is the main overall goal by teaching people how to keep their risk factors as low as possible@Heart1049FM @Bushradio @Smile904FM pic.twitter.com/J3zGyTkb9S — Capestop.co.za (@capestop) March 11, 2021

