On the occasion of National Avacado Day 2023, here are the pictures of the world's heaviest avocado ever recorded. The heaviest avocado weighed in at 2.55 kg (5.6 lb), and the record was achieved by Mark, Juliane and Loihi Pokini in Kahului, Hawaii, USA, on December 14, 2018. When the Pokini family’s avocado tree started unexpectedly producing large fruit, they decided to apply for the record title. Check the pictures of the heaviest avocado that made its entry in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2018. World's Largest T-Shirt: Romania Creates Guinness World Record With Almost 109m-Long Tee (Watch Video).

World's Heaviest Avacado Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

