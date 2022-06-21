The tag of the world's costliest dessert was given to the Golden Opulence Sundae by Guinness World Record. The luxurious ice cream had 23-karat gold leaves, a gold-coated sugar flower, Tahitian vanilla ice cream, Madagascar vanilla and a crystal goblet in which the dessert would be served. The video of what goes on in making the sweet dish was shared on Instagram. Shanghai Remains the World's Most Expensive City To Live In, New York Slips Out of Top 10.

