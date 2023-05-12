On Thursday, Bobi, a Portuguese dog who is now the oldest dog in the world, will be 31. Bobi, who was born on May 11, 1992, was recognised earlier this year by Guinness World Records as the oldest dog ever and the oldest dog to ever live. Bobi has spent his entire life in the community of Conqueiros with his 38-year-old owner, Leonel Costa. Bobi's 31st birthday celebration will be placed on Saturday, according to Costa. More than 100 people, including admirers travelling in from foreign countries, will attend the celebration, according to him. World's Oldest Living Cat is Flossie! The 26-Year-Old Feline from Southeast London is Deaf and Partially Blind; See Pic.

World's Oldest Dog Turns 31

