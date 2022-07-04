15-year-old Edwards Tarumianz was taking part in a fishing trip when his bait hooked the all-white catfish, which belongs to the rare species Ictalurus furcatus. The fish was caught on the Tennessee River in the United States, with some light pink areas on its fins. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared the picture of the marvellous river creature on Facebook. Reportedly, the incredible fish was released back into the stream after the rare catch. It's Raining Fish! Catfish Seen on Mumbai's Juhu Airport Runway, Watch Bizarre Monsoon Video.

Have You Ever Seen An All-White Catfish?

