Three-year-old kid Zayn Sofuoglu was filmed driving a Ferrari SF 90 Stradale by his parents. The viral video on Instagram shows Zayn, son of Turkish motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu, driving the Ferrari worth nearly Rs 8 crore with ease. He also sets up a makeshift windscreen for himself as he is too small to see over the steering wheel. Zayn navigates his way around his parents driveway before he reverses the Ferrari back into the garage. Viral Video: Two Rhinos Roam Freely Inside a Building at Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

Zayn Sofuoglu Drives Ferrari:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Sofuoğlu🇹🇷🇳🇱 (@zaynsofuoglu)

