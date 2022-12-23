MS Dhoni, one of the greatest Indian players of all time made his Indian team debut on this day, December 23, 2004, in an ODI against Bangladesh. Although Dhoni made no runs on his debut, it was just the start of a legendary career. He then went on to become the Indian captain and led India to ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy titles. Dhoni finally retired from the Indian team after the 2019 ICC World Cup. Now, today, 18 years after Dhoni's Indian team debut, fans from all over the world have started to pour in wishes for the Chennai Super Kings Captain. The #18YearsOfDhonism is currently trending on Twitter. IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online and Telecast: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini-Auction for Free?

Captain, Keeper, Finisher, LEGEND

MS Dhoni, an Inspiration

Only Captain to Lift all ICC Events

The Legend

Irreplaceble

The most iconic cricketer made his debut 18 years ago on this day 😎 💥 Irreplaceable Man @MSDhoni ❤️#18YearsOfDhonism | #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/emMcfo34Ah — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) December 23, 2022

