The ranking round at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is over for both compound and recurve rounds. Here's how the four archers are placed at the end of the ranking round. 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates Day 3.

Check out 👇 the results of Men's Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round 🇮🇳's @VivekChikara2 (Class-ST) finishes 10th with a score of 609/720@ArcherHarvinder (Class-ST) finishes 21st with a score of 600/720 Send in your wishes for #TeamIndia with #Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/64MZai0o5y — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021

Another result:

Take a look 👇 at the results of Men's Individual Compound Open Ranking Round India's 🇮🇳@RakeshK21328176 (Class-W2) finishes 3rd with a Personal Best score of 699/720@Shyamsu15152060 (Class-ST) finishes 21st with a Season Best score of 682/720#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/sVyAe0d2rS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021

